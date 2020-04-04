MBSA councillor, three others arrested for defying MCO by playing badminton

A Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) councillor was arrested for breaking the movement control order (MCO) by playing badminton with three others. — File picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — A Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) councillor was arrested this morning for breaking the movement control order (MCO) by playing badminton in a council-owned hall with three others.

Selangor police spokesman on Covid-19 Asst Comm Ismail Muslim said the councillor and three others were arrested under the Regulation 11 (1) of the of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

“We have already taken action on the report and this case is understood to have gone viral on social media especially Facebook and enforcement action has been taken to arrest the suspects.

“Four arrests were made involving those who had played badminton in that place.

“One of them is a councillor who was appointed under political capacity. I don’t want to say from which party.

“But the MBSA under the mayor office will do an inquiry and take disciplinary action against them,” he told a press conference in Shah Alam today.

MBSA also confirmed that the suspects have committed trespassing earlier this morning.

“On April 3 at around 1am, MBSA was informed about a trespass at its hall in Section 25.

“Checks there led to the discovery of a group of people playing badminton. Further checks showed that one of the players is an MBSA councillor,” the MBSA said in a statement on its Facebook page.

It added that the councillor had been instructed to explain his actions and that police would take action against the individual for defying the MCO.