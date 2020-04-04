IGP: Public must have very good reason to travel more than 10km away from respective homes during MCO

Policemen along with Army and RELA personnel join forces to man roadblocks near the Penang Bridge Toll Plaza April 3, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 ― Members of the public who want to travel more than 10km away from their respective houses during the movement control order (MCO) period have to have a very good reason to do so.

In fact, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said they need to produce solid evidence, such as their water or electricity bill, should they have an official or important matter to tend to.

However, this does not apply to those who have to make an emergency trip to seek medical treatment, he said.

“For example, if a person wants to seek medical treatment but the clinic or hospital is located about 15km away from his house, he just needs to produce a valid document or doctor appointment letter which says that he needs to get medical treatment.

“InsyaAllah, the policemen (at roadblocks) will understand and tolerate this situation as I have given them the permission to use their discretion to allow such a person to make that over-10km trip to get the medical treatment he needs,” he told Bernama when met at Bukit Aman here yesterday.

Abdul Hamid said a person sending a sick child or an elderly to seek medical treatment without having an appointment card would also be allowed to proceed to the hospital but they may need to explain their situations to the policemen on duty at the roadblocks.

He said he had always reminded the policemen involved in mounting the roadblocks to not arrest those who were in an emergency situation or in need of medical attention.

Earlier today, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said policemen can use their discretion to allow the public to travel more than 10km away to get food or medical supplies, if necessary.

He said it includes inter-state travel even though phase two of the movement control order (MCO) had restricted travel to not more than 10km. ― Bernama