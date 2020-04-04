Couple grateful solemnisation went off without a hitch amid MCO

Bridegroom Abdul Khalib Abdullah, 27, presents the dowry to his bride Nurul Fatihah Mat Husin, 27, during their wedding ceremony in Kampung Bukit, Pasir Puteh, April 4, 2020. — Bernama pic

PASIR PUTEH, April 4 — It was still a happy ending for a couple from Kampung Bukit here despite having to tie the knot in a far more simpler ceremony.

In view of the current Covid-19 pandemic and Movement Control Order (MCO), only 10 guests were present at the “akad nikah” or solemnisation of Abdul Khalib Abdullah, 27, and his bride Nurul Fatihah Mat Husin, 27.

It is in line with the MCO ruling, social gatherings including wedding feasts are prohibited but solemnisation can still be held in private premises though with the attendance of only close family members.

Besides observing the one-metre social distancing advice, the couple was also seen wearing face masks while guests were made to use hand sanitisers.

The couple was solemnised by the Imam of Bukit Jeram Mosque Solahuddin Ali at about 10 am and there was no formal handshake between the Imam and the groom when the latter accepted the bride in marriage.

Abdul Khalib who hails from Kampung Kebakat, Tumpat said he and his wife decided to continue with the akad nikah as they had been planning to get marred since last year and all the necessary documents were already in order.

“According to the earlier plan, the akad nikah ceremony will be followed by our wedding reception but we have to put it on hold following the MCO.

“We have yet to decide on the new date but the reception on the groom’s side is scheduled to be held on the third day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he told reporters here today.

Abdul Khalib, an executive at a private company in Kuala Lumpur also expressed his relief that the ceremony went well and he was not stopped by the authorities while he was on the way back to his hometown on March 31.

“I have submitted my interstate travel application at a police station in Bangi Selangor and the officer in charge told me that I would need to show the relevant documents to the authorities at the roadblocks,” he added. — Bernama