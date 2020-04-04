184 investigation papers opened on fake news sharers during MCO, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says the government will take stern action against individuals who spread fake news that could jeopardise public order during the movement control order. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — The government will take stern action against individuals who spread fake news that could jeopardise public order during the movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said, as of yesterday, 184 investigation papers have been opened by the police and Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), of which 20 cases have been charged in court.

“The government will not compromise when it comes to those who spread fake news during the MCO. Until April 3, 184 investigation papers were opened by the police and MCMC regarding fake news, and from that, 20 cases have been charged in court.

“People should not spread information that will cause public anxiety and the government will take firm action against those who spread fake news,” he told a press conference today.

Ismail Sabri today also refuted two reports: the first on the purported use of Prisons Department trucks to ferry Malaysians who arrived from abroad to quarantine centres; and the second claiming that a quarantine centre in Sabah was in a dilapidated condition.

On another matter, Ismail Sabri said the government has allowed strata residential premises like apartment management bodies to operate during the MCO period.

“To allow strata residential premises to operate, we have agreed to let the management operate during the MCO period.

“However, only two members of staff are allowed to work,” he said.

The announcement comes after Ismail Sabri said the Ministry of Housing and Local Government has completed its public sanitation exercise at 246 high-risk areas in 11 states.

That, Ismail said, included 170 police stations and 38,140 people’s housing projects (PPR).