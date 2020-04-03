Sabah receives additional 20,000 surgical masks from China

Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the US government to produce extra marks in response to the country’s novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota March 4, 2020. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 3 — Sabah received another donation of 20,000 surgical masks from China through the Consulate-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu today.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew received the items at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) MASkargo Building on behalf of the state government.

“The face masks are for the use of frontliners working in the essential services,” she said in a statement here.

She also thanked Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide for the earlier donation of 170,000 face masks, 1,000 sets of personal protective equipment (PPE) and 200 pairs of goggles for the state government.

In their brief discussion, Liew indicated to Liang that Sabah needs more sanitizers, goggles and personal protective equipment (PPE) in efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection in the state. — Bernama