RM11m collected so far for Perak Covid-19 fund, says MB

IPOH, April 3 — The Perak Disaster and Social Aid Fund has so far collected RM11 million in contributions that will be used by the state government in facing the Covid-19 outbreak.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu noted that some of the contributions which were from government agencies, government-linked companies and private companies, had begun to be used.

“We will use these donations to fight Covid-19 outbreak and as a social aid to the people affected by the implementation of Movement Control Order (to curb the outbreak),” he told reporters after receiving donations from several GLCs and corporate bodies totalling RM3.06 million at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building here today.

The biggest contributor was Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) with RM2 million presented by Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

TNB chief retail officer Megat Jalaluddin Megat Hassan and Perak TNB Customer Service head Datuk Raja Abdul Jalil Raja Zaid were also present at the event. — Bernama