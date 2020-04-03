Kelantan mufti cleared of suspected Covid-19, discharged from hospital

Mohamad Shukri was previously asked to undergo Covid-19 screening on March 15, after returning from Sarawak with a fever and sore throat that he couldn’t shake off. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Kelantan mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad, who has been hospitalised since March 18, was allowed to return home today.

Sinar Harian reported that a family member revealed that Mohamad Shukri, who was admitted to Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II (HRPZ II) after a persistent fever and sore throat, was finally discharged today.

“Alhamdulillah, father is home, resting. He went home today. He is healthy,” the relative said, as quoted by Sinar Harian.

The Malay daily also reported that the mufti was previously asked to undergo Covid-19 screening on March 15, after returning from Sarawak with a fever and sore throat that he couldn’t shake off.

Last month, fake news went viral saying that Mohamad Shukri was in a critical condition over Covid-19.

His son Mohamad Majdi took to Facebook on March 19 to say the claims were untrue.

“On behalf of my family, I appeal to those responsible to stop spreading the news that my father is in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit of Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab 11 in Kota Baru.

“For your information, my father has not been confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case. In fact, he is in a stable condition and has been placed in a normal ward, not in the ICU as claimed,” he said.

Mohamad Majdi called on the public to stop sharing fake news on his father’s health and pray for his speedy recovery instead.