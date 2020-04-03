Health D-G: Selangor continues to record highest Covid-19 cases due to tabligh cluster

Traffic police and RELA personnel man a roadblock in Sungai Lui, Hulu Langat on April 1, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Selangor continues to record a high number of Covid-19 cases due to half of the total cases coming from the earlier Sri Petaling tabligh cluster, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today.

He added that the infection has spread to madrasah, or religious schools, in the state, with a tahfiz school in Hulu Langat as one of the contributing factors.

“For example, in Hulu Langat village they have recorded 300 Covid-19 positive cases today, while Selangor registers total of slightly more than 600 cases.

“We can see that half of that comes from Hulu Langat,” said Dr Noor Hisham during the daily press conference on Covid-19.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of new Covid-19 cases in Selangor rose to 300 cases today compared to 287 reported yesterday.

“Kampung Sungai Lui [in Hulu Langat] recorded 90 positive Covid-19 cases where 25 were from the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster, while 65 others were close contacts.

“Those not from Kampung Sungai Lui recorded 210 cases where 25 were attributed to the Sri Petaling tabligh cluster, while 185 others were close contacts,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Last week, the Health Ministry said it was still looking for 5,084 members of the tabligh group who were involved in the mass gathering at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from February 27 to March 1.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the government has so far tested 17,584 members of the group, including their relatives, and found that 1,207 tested positive, with another 4,465 pending results.

Today, Dr Noor Hisham said over 3,000 participants have yet to be tested.