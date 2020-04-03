Govt exempts RM1 cash withdrawal fee at all ATMs to avoid crowding at banks

People are seen using the ATM machine at a Bank Islam branch in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, April 3 — Putrajaya has now exempted the RM1 cash withdrawal charge at all bank ATMs, to avoid crowding at the over-the-counter teller service.

This applies until the movement control order (MCO) ends and takes effect on Monday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that many were seen opting for the teller service when withdrawing money, to avoid paying the RM1, hence crowding the banks.

“We were made to understand that many people are still using the cashier service at the bank, because of the issue of the ATM machines charging RM1 every time for cash withdrawal.

“Therefore, via the Finance Ministry, the government has decided that all financial institutions and PayNet will exempt the RM1 charge at all ATMs using MEPS,” Ismail Sabri announced.

He also advised the public to observe social distancing at all times.

MORE TO COME



