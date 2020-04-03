Govt assures enough food, agricultural supplies for all during MCO, says deputy minister

A shopper shops for groceries at a Giant hypermarket in Shah Alam March 17, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

MELAKA, April 3 — The government has assured enough supply of food and agricultural produce during the movement control order (MCO) due to Covid-19 pandemic, said Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah.

He said the government had implemented various measures to ensure the country’s food and agricultural products supply chain was not disrupted or broken by ensuring the delivery trucks could deliver the goods on time.

“We have been working with the authorities, especially those involved in roadblocks throughout the MCO period to provide easy access to food delivery trucks so that supplies are available in the market.

“Thus, there is no need to worry or resort to panic buying or food stocking at home,” he told reporters after visiting sales centres for fresh produce and controlled items, at the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) office here today.

Also present were Fama director-general Datuk Zainal Abidin Yang Razalli; State Agriculture, Agro-based, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Datuk Norhizam Hassan Baktee and Melaka Fama Director, Che Samudin Hassan.

He said they would make sure that all agricultural, livestock and fishery products, espeacially from private farmers, livestock breeders and fishermen will be marketed to avoid surpluses, in addition to enhancing the existing supply.

Ahmad also announced that so far 47 of the 97 sales centres for fresh produce and controlled items were opened nationwide, to enable people to purchase food supplies such as vegetables, fruits, fish and groceries at affordable prices.

He also praised Fama for ensuring food security, especially during the MCO, following the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, a customer at the sales centre, Mohd Asri Alimin, 33, from Ayer Keroh said the approach used by the outlet is very convenient because the Fama staff are available to help him to select the goods he needed thereby saving time.

“It’s easy and quick... I just need to fill out a form of what I need and in 10 minutes I’m ready to return home. There is no need to queue outside, thus reducing the risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus,” he said.

A housewife from Durian Tunggal, Haslinah Rosli, 54, said the prices of goods sold at the outlet were reasonable while its fish and chicken were fresh.

“I am satisfied with the available supply... for instance, onion is scarce in the supermarket, but here we can find everything,” she said. — Bernama