Covid-19: Sabah police to set up disinfection tunnel at all IPDs

KOTA KINABALU, April 3 — Sabah police are setting up disinfection tunnels at its district headquarters (IPDs) as well as at the contingent headquarters (IPK) here in the fight against Covid-19.

Sabah police commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said the project which begins today at a cost of RM70,000 will complete in three days.

“The facilities are not only for the police but also for members of the public who come to IPDs,” he told reporters today, adding that the allocation for the project came from the RM1 million allocated by the Sabah government.

Zaini also thanked the state government for continuously handing out aids to the force in the form of financial assistance as well as protective gears such as masks, gloves and hand sanitisers. — Bernama