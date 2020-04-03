Covid-19: 138 MOH healthcare workers tested positive, none linked to handling of patients

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya April 2, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — A total of 138 Ministry of Health (MOH) healthcare workers have been tested positive for Covid-19 as at noon yesterday, according to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

However, he stressed that none of those workers was infected due to the handling of patients at Covid-19 wards or intensive care unit (ICU) at the ministry’s healthcare facilities.

“Fifty-eight of the cases (42 per cent) were linked to wedding receptions attended by individuals who also attended the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling,” he told the daily media conference on Covid-19 here today.

Dr Noor Hisham said 14 cases (10.1 per cent) were linked to Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) patients who were symptomatic but were not aware or did not inform the healthcare workers of their status.

“Two cases did not inform that they had attended the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said nine cases were related to contact with family members who were tested positive, six cases had a history of travelling abroad, four cases had contact with Covid-19 positive friends, three cases were due to exposure during health screenings.

“The sources of infection for the remaining 42 cases are still being investigated,” he said.

He said all healthcare professionals and frontliners, including private medical practitioners and non-governmental organisations, who were involved in treating Covid-19 patients need to use the face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) as well as to take other precautionary measures to avoid infection, especially when carrying out clinical procedures.

“The MOH also called on the people who came for treatment to honestly give the necessary information about any close contact they had with Covid-19 positive case, their attendance at any mass gathering and their overseas trip,” he added. — Bernama