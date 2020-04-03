Allegation that Sabah is fighting Covid-19 on its own is baseless, says deputy minister

Tourists wear masks upon arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport following the coronavirus infection January 24, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, April 3 — The allegation that the Sabah government is fighting the spread of Covid-19 all by itself without any help from the Federal Government is baseless, said Deputy Finance Minister I, Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri.

Abdul Rahim who is also Kudat Member of Parliament also described the allegation as a wild accusation meant to confuse the people.

“The fact which must be known is that all the allocations and initiatives through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) amounting to RM250 billion to combat Covid-19 do not sideline the interests of the people and state of Sabah which is a partner of the Malaysian Federation.

“Even though the Sabah government, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) and its component parties, have chosen to be with the opposition,” Abdul Rahim who is division head of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in Kudat said in a statement here today.

He was replying to allegations that the Sabah government had to work hard to curb Covid-19 on its own and had to depend on aid from welfare bodies to purchase health equipment.

Abdul Rahim said the Sabah government was not alone as civil servants like doctors,nurses, police personnel, firemen and RELA were members of the Federal government service who were at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19.

“The Federal Government is not interested to play politics but is focused on helping the people face a situation which had never occurred before,” he said, adding that the safety and health of the people was a joint responsibility which transcended political boundaries. — Bernama