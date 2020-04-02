Uggah: Sarawak to provide 100 ICU beds for Covid-19 cases at state’s general hospital

Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas says there are 23 new Covid-19 positive cases recorded today, bringing the total number of cases in Sarawak to 211 with 21 of the new cases under treatment at HUS and two others at Sibu Hospital. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, April 2 ― Sarawak is providing 100 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds at the Sarawak General Hospital (HUS) as a precautionary measure in addressing the spread of Covid-19 in the state, said State Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Unggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister, said HUS, which is focused for handling of Covid-19 cases, has a total of 1,000 beds.

“If the need arises, our strategy is to move out all patients with illnesses not related to Covid-19 so that there is ample room to accommodate the Covid-19 patients.

“The patients will be moved out to the Sarawak Heart Center in Samarahan, Serian Hospital and Bau Hospital, “ he told a special media conference on Covid-19 at Wisma Baba Malaysia here today.

He said there are 23 new Covid-19 positive cases recorded today, bringing the total number of cases in Sarawak to 211 with 21 of the new cases under treatment at HUS and two others at Sibu Hospital.

Sarawak recorded one death today, bringing the death toll to nine.

Meanwhile, on the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) in Sarawak, Uggah said the public compliance todate was 95.3 percent and police had made 37 arrests in the state.

“Effective April 3, 2020, permission to move from district to another district has to be obtained from the nearest district police station, where the permission that has been obtained from the District Office before April 2 has to be verified again by the police,” he added. ― Bernama