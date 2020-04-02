Sanitisation efforts commence at 41 PPR housing projects nationwide

Zuraida said the sanitisation work will be conducted throughout the movement control order. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PETALING JAYA, April 2 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry said 41 ‘Projek Perumahan Rakyat’ (PPR) or low-cost housing schemes across the country are targeted to undergo sanitisation as part of efforts to contain Covid-19.

Its minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said the sanitisation is expected to be conducted throughout the implementation of the movement control order imposed by the government, effective March 18 to April 14.

The sanitisation for the housing schemes have begun with a pilot operation at the Taman Putra Damai PPR scheme in Lembah Subang here which began today, and was attended by Zuraida.

She said the pilot which is expected to be completed by next Tuesday, is being conducted in three forms comprising spraying outside homes, fogging and wipe-downs.

The minister added that the fogging and wipe-downs to be conducted in homes would involve the use of liquid disinfectants which did not contain alcohol and were safe for occupants.

The sanitisation at the Taman Putra Damai PPR scheme involves 3,004 units of residences across eight blocks, with 25 per cent of residents wanting the sanitisation to be conducted inside their individual homes, she said.

Each block takes a day to be sanitised, with three sanitising teams on the ground and each team member working for a maximum of four hours. The sanitisation is being conducted with the support of various agencies under the ministry.

The pilot operation is aimed at establishing standard operating procedures to be applied during sanitisation efforts to be conducted in the remaining PPR housing areas.

The ministry had received offers from companies to sponsor the sanitisation of some 800,000 units of residences across the country, Zuraida said, adding that the ministry would also focus on other housing areas apart from the PPR schemes. — Bernama