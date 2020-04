Melaka announces 36 appointments of key posts in state govt’s administration

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Alisaid the appointments, in four local government authorities (PBT), eight state statutory bodies, as well as 23 state-owned companies and subsidiaries, take immediate effect. — Picture via Facebook/Sulaiman Md Ali

MELAKA, April 2 ― The Melaka government today announced 36 new appointments for key posts in the state administration.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali, in a statement, said the appointments , in four local government authorities (PBT), eight state statutory bodies, as well as 23 state-owned companies and subsidiaries, take immediate effect.

He said the appointments at PBT involved Datuk Zainal Abu as Mayor of the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB); Mohd Fadhil Hassan (Alor Gajah Municipal Council president; Datin Sapiah Haron (Jasin Municipal Council president) and Shadan Othman (Hang Tuah Municipal Council president).

“For state statutory bodies, Mohd Ridhwan Mohd Ali is appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the Melaka Customary Land Development Corporation (PERTAM); Drs Mohd Nasruddin Rahman (Melaka Museum Corporation general manager) and Datuk Azmi Hussain (Melaka State Development Corporation CEO).

“Prof Datuk Dr Abu Bakar Mohamad Diah (CEO of Melaka Green Technology Corporation and Melaka Biotechnology Corporation); Mohd Salleh Hamidom (Melaka Housing Board executive director); Datuk Yusof Jantan (Melaka Foundation general manager) and Muhammad Ikram Ibrahim (Melaka Islamic Religious Council secretary),” he said.

Others appointed are Abd Rashid Abd Rahman (Air Melaka Berhad CEO); Abu Bakar Jani (Melaka Sentral Sdn Bhd general manager); Datuk Abu Bakar Abdul (Panorama Melaka Sdn Bhd general manager); Datuk Ariff Shah Abdullah Sani (Melaka International Trade Centre Sdn Bhd CEO).

Datuk Mashitah Ismail (Amanah Finance House Berhad general manager); Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Taib Dora (Kolej Universiti Islam Melaka (KUIM) vice-chancellor); Amir Ali (Melaka Halal Hub Sdn Bhd CEO); Muhammad Muhaimin Low Abdullah (Pembangunan Pertanian Melaka Sdn Bhd CEO) and dan Datuk Ibrahim Fadil (Pusat Zakat Melaka Berhad CEO).

Siti Ainshah (rpt: Ainshah) Othman (Perbadanan Melaka Holdings Sdn Bhd chief operating officer); Salleh Jusman (Kumpulan Melaka Berhad CEO); Norita Jantan (chief operating officer of Tun Perak Institute which will be merged with Melaka Institute of Management and Integrity) and Datuk Seri Abdul Jalil Hamid (Melaka Kini CEO).

Datuk Radhuana (rpt: Radhuana) Salleh (Putra Specialist Hospital (Melaka) Sdn Bhd CEO); Akmal Abdul Manap (Melaka International College Of Science And Technology (MiCOST) CEO); Firdaus Saedin (Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd CEO) and Fasarul Md Isa (Melaka International Bowling Centre Sdn Bhd general manager).

Datuk Salleh Md Dom (Urban Transformation Centre general manager); Nurman Mohd Baroldin (Melaka Heritage Institute general manager); Khairulazni Baharuddin (MAIM Bentara Sdn Bhd manager); Rahim Yunos (MAIM Holdings Berhad general manager); Rohazam Bakar (MAIM Bentara Security Sdn Bhd manager) and Shahfulrizal A. Bakar (MAIM Industries Sdn Bhd manager). ― Bernama