Covid-19: Health Ministry training institute in Johor turned into temporary hospital

JOHOR BARU, April 2 — The Health Ministry‘s training institute here has started operations as a temporary hospital to treat Covid-19 patients in the state.

State Health and Environment Committee chairman R. Vidyananthan said since yesterday, Johor’s Health Department has started operating a temporary hospital at the state Health Ministry training institute, which is located in Kempas, to treat Covid-19 positive patients.

“The institute is able to house 600 patients,” he said in a ‘live’ broadcast on the Johor Makmur Facebook page here today.

With the temporary facility, Vidyananthan said the state government is prepared to face the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the Johor Health Department yesterday reported 19 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total to 368.

“Additionally, there have been no new death cases related to the Covid-19 infection as of yesterday,” said Vidyananthan.

On the areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in Simpang Renggam, Vidyananthan said the state government has already distributed food kits to 11 locations.

He said the locations were Kampung Parit Ghani, Kampung Parit Talibek, Kampung Parit Basri, Kampung Ibrahim Majid, Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid, Kampung Parit Salman, Kampung Parit Penghulu, Kampung Parit Hasan, Taman Desa, Kampung Parit Salam dan Kampung Paya.

Vidyananthan, who is also the Kahang assemblyman, reminded the public that under the second phase of the movement control order (MCO), police will take more stringent action against any individuals found in violation of the order.

For MCO’s second phase period, he said the state government has decided to limit the public’s movement to a 10-kilometre radius (from their homes) for the purpose of purchasing food items, daily necessities or medicines.