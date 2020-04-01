Remand proceedings during MCO to be held in police stations

Police arrest youths who violate the movement control order in Jelutong, Penang, March 28, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudi

PUTRAJAYA, April 1 — Remand applications during the movement control order (MCO) period will be held at police stations instead of the courts.

Federal Court chief registrar Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, in a letter to Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor, said Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat had agreed to Mazlan’s request to conduct the remand proceedings at police stations throughout the country.

The letter, which was sighted by media, said the court must be given early notice so that the safety of the court staff, officers and lawyers was guaranteed.

It also said the right of suspects to be represented by lawyers during remand proceedings should not be denied.

The letter said the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Health Ministry from time to time must also be adhered to.

Mazlan had written to Terriruddin earlier today seeking assistance from the judiciary for suspects not to be brought to court and instead to have magistrates and court registrars despatched to police stations for remand proceedings during the MCO period.

The second phase of the MCO is from today until April 14.

Normally, police will bring suspects to the courts to obtain a remand order which may be up to 14 days, for purposes of investigation. — Bernama