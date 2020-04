Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 27, 2020. Malaysia recorded 108 Covid-19 recoveries today, the highest number so far. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Apr 1 — Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah announced that Malaysia recorded 108 Covid-19 recoveries today, the highest number so far.

In total, 645 cases have been discharged.

This comes as Malaysia recorded 142 new positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,908.

MORE TO COME