Johor police chief: 611 arrested so far for breaching MCO

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (third from left) and Brigadier General Datuk Zawawi Adam (second left) during a joint police and military roadblock in Tampoi, Johor Baru March 23, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — The Johor police have arrested a total of 611 people for offences related to the first 14 days of the movement control order (MCO) in the state.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the total number of arrests was made statewide between March 18 and 31.

He said 97 people were caught breaching the MCO yesterday.

“To date, a total of 117 people out of the 611 arrested have been charged in the Johor Baru courts for going against the MCO,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued today.

Ayob Khan said those arrested were investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for voluntarily obstructIng any public servant in the discharge of their public functions.

“Police also enforced Section 22(b) of the Prevention and Control of Infections Disease 1998 (Act 342), where a maximum two years jail sentence, fines or both could be imposed if found guilty,

“In addition to that, Rule 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (PCID) (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020 is also enforced, where they could receive a RM1,000 fine,” he said.

Ayob Khan urged the public to cooperate with the authorities and stay at home or face stern action for breaching the MCO.