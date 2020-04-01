Johor cops to enforce stringent measures during second phase of MCO

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (centre) being briefed on the situation during his visit to the two areas in Simpang Renggam that are under the enhanced movement control order April 1, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Johor Police

JOHOR BARU, April 1 — Police will conduct more stringent enforcement measures during the second phase of the movement control order (MCO) in Johor to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus, said state police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

For the MCO’s second phase, he said police will take a more rigid approach on any individuals found flouting the order.

“With that in mind, the state police are hoping to get better cooperation from the public where they must follow the government’s advice and its efforts in minimising the spread of the Covid-19 virus,” said Ayob Khan.

He said this during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters here, after his visit to the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) areas in Simpang Renggam.

Ayob Khan said the stringent measures will also apply to the state’s two EMCO areas imposed on Kampung Datuk Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baru Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam.

“From March 18 to 31, police have detained a total of 611 individuals for disobeying the MCO, and 117 of them have already been charged in court,” he said.

Based on police surveillance and monitoring, Ayob Khan said about 96.58 per cent of the public in the state were complying with the MCO that was implemented from March 18 to 31.

“However, there are still some among the public that refuse to adhere to the rules and regulations under the MCO,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ayob Khan said throughout the MCO period, police have also recorded a massive drop in the state’s crime index rate with 150 cases or 41.5 per cent, compared to 361 cases within the same period last year.