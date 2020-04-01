Amanah’s Khalid Samad slams Perlis mufti for fanning racial tensions

Former federal minister Khalid Abdul Samad has lambasted the mufti of Perlis for allegedly fanning racial tensions. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 1 — Former federal minister Khalid Abdul Samad has lambasted the mufti of Perlis for allegedly fanning racial tensions with the latter’s comments on a recent incident that saw an ethnic Chinese woman arrested for verbally abusing police officers.

In a tweet, the Parti Amanah Negara communications director also questioned Datuk Mohd Asri Zainal Abidin’s motive when the latter had in a social media post suggested if the country should be keeping such people in the country, implying she be stripped of her nationality.

“When the mufti incites racial tensions. There are those who robbed the country’s money but is still accepted by the people because he is a Malay.

“There are those who mocked the police, calling them pigs, but they are accepted because they are Malays. When it comes to Chinese yelling at the police, then he speaks.

“What sort of mufti is this? [He] should be looking to fix [ethnic relations], instead [he] ruins it,” Khalid posted on Twitter, attaching a news report of Mohd Asri’s comments on the incident.

Mohd Asri’s post on his official Instagram account yesterday attracted a flood of comments by his followers, with some users asking for the woman’s nationality be revoked, and others even wishing she gets infected with the Covid-19 virus for questioning the movement control order.

The incident that sparked comments by Mohd Asri had taken place along Persiaran Surian in Kota Damansara yesterday morning during a roadblock conducted by Petaling Jaya district police and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

According to media reports, the woman had been stuck in traffic backlog caused by the roadblock, honking her car horn impatiently for around half an hour, before finally arriving at her apartment situated exactly parallel to the police checks.

Once at the guardhouse of her apartment, while sitting inside her Proton X70, the woman apparently then shouted at the police calling them “stupid idiots”, before entering the development.

Reports later detailed that the woman reappeared at the roadblock several minutes later, this time under instructions of the police, before she was brought to the Damansara police station.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissions Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal today confirmed that a one day remand period was granted to police to complete investigations before submitting the investigations papers to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for further action.