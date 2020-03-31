Two men jailed eight months for defying MCO, impersonation

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Two men were sentenced to eight months by the Magistrate’s Court here today after they pleaded guilty to impersonating the police and also for defying the movement control order (CPP).

Car repossessor Muhammad Nur Saddiq Isham Marzuki, 24, and Mohamed Nazrin Shah Kamal Bachah, 25, who is unemployed, were sentenced to seven months’ jail each for impersonation and eight weeks jail for defying MCO.

Magistrate Mohammad Aizat Abdul Rahim ordered the two men to serve the jail sentences consecutively from the date of their arrest, which was last March 24.

The two men were sent to Kajang Prison to serve their time.

They were jointly charged under Section 170 of the Penal Code with impersonating as policemen by arresting a 23-year-old man at the basement parking at Sunway Velocity Mall, Off Jalan Peel, here at 0.20 am last March 24.

They also pleaded guilty to a charge with defying MCO by being in a Covid-19 infected area at the same place and time, which is in violation of Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020. — Bernama