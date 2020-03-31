Dr Jemilah determined to make Malaysia leading healthcare nation

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin handing Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood her letter of appointment as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Public Health March 31, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Tan Sri Dr Jemilah Mahmood is determined to work with all agencies and ministries including the private sector to ensure Malaysia becomes a leading nation in healthcare.

In her reply to Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who congratulated her via Twitter, Dr Jemilah described her appointment as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Public Health as a huge responsibility.

“Thank you very much for the trust and huge responsibility.

“I will do my very best to support all ministries, agencies and organisations including the private sector and civil society so that #Malaysia will lead in healthcare. But first, let’s tackle #Covid19 together,” she said.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement said Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had agreed to appoint Dr Jemilah as Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Public Health.

Dr Jemilah has extensive experience in the field of medicine and has been directly involved in humanitarian work at the national and international levels.

She is currently the president of the Medical Relief Society Malaysia (MERCY Malaysia) and Under Secretary-General for Partnerships at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

In 2019, she won the Asean Prize, a prestigious regional award recognising the achievements of individuals or organisations in fostering regional identity and spirit towards the development of the ASEAN Community by 2025.

Dr Jemilah holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine and Masters in Obstetrics and Gynecology from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM). — Bernama