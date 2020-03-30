Social Welfare Dept aware of difficulties faced by EMCO-hit Simpang Renggam folk

Police man roadblocks on the trunk roads leading to the two affected areas in Simpang Renggam that have since been under the enhanced movement control order. — Picture by Ben Tan

KLUANG, March 30 — The Social Welfare Department (JKM) takes note of every comment and complaint made by the people living in Simpang Renggam in its bid to assist them following the enforcement of the Enhanced movement control order (EMCO) to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kluang District Social Welfare officer P. Thanaselan said they were aware of the needs of residents in Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid since the two areas were placed under EMCO effective March 27 to April 9.

So far, about 650 families from the two areas have received direct food aid from JKM personnel, who would deliver them from home to home periodically, while about 400 packets are distributed in stages to 400 families in nine villages placed under the EMCO.

The nine villages — Kampung Parit Talibek, Kampung Parit Hassan, Kampung Parit Salman, Kampung Parit Haji Basri, Kampung Parit Ghani, Kampung Parit Kasmani, Kampung Parit Penghulu, Kampung Lorong Perdana and Taman Surau — are a chain under Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid.

“JKM staff will place these food packets in front of the residents’ homes beginning from 9 pm to 3 am so as not to disturb them.

“We will try to fulfil the requests of the affected residents, but they need to understand also that we have to focus on priorities first,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Thaaselan said that apart from food, they also paid attention to other forms of assistance like other daily essentials and the needs of people with disabilities (OKU).

“Among the things we have provided are disposable diapers for babies and OKU, special milk powder for the OKU and we also get other requests like food for their livestock.

He said those in need of aid or specific assistance can call these hotline numbers directly — 07-755 1300 or 1-300-88-6377. — Bernama