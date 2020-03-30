Sarawak records two more Covid-19 deaths

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah says that the authorities are focusing on a small area for possible source of the rabies outbreak, July 2, 2017. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 30 — Two more coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients in Sarawak have died, bringing its death toll to seven, state Disaster Management Committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah announced today.

He told a press conference this afternoon that one died at the Sarawak General Hospital and another at the Miri Hospital.

Uggah declined to give details about the two deceased, saying this was confidential information.

“Another six more positive Covid-19 cases are also reported today, bringing the total number of positive cases to 135 to-date,” he said.

