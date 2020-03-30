Police: 67 individuals detained in Sarawak for breaching MCO

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock on Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur March 21, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, March 30 — Sixty-seven individuals were detained in Sarawak for defying the movement control order (MCO) in operations conducted from 8 am yesterday to 8 am this morning.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said all of them were arrested for not giving valid reasons to be on the road or at public places.

This brings the overall number of people apprehended for violating MCO in the state to 229 people.

Aidi said Sibu recorded the highest number of offenders with 14 people followed by Miri (12), Kota Samarahan (12), Bintulu (7), Padawan (6), Kuching (5), Lawas (4), Saratok (3), Betong (2), Serian (1) and Marudi (1).

“From the 67 people arrested, 65 were men while two more were women and investigations are being conducted under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 7(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020,” he said.

He said if convicted, they could be jailed up to two years and fine RM10,000 or both.

“All 67 individuals who have been detained for 24 hours since yesterday morning, have been released on police bail after having their statements taken while waiting to be charged in court,” he said. — Bernama