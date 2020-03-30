No need to bring back Malaysian students from Egypt, says association

Passengers stop for a thermal screening at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The Association of Health Sciences Students of Malaysia and Egypt is of the opinion that there is currently no need to bring Malaysian students back from Egypt following the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The association’s president Ahmad Muazz Abdullah said this is to avoid a higher risk of spreading Covid-19 in the event of the evacuation of more than 10,000 Malaysian students in Egypt.

Ahmad Muazz also opined that the evacuation process would put pressure on the Malaysian government and frontliners at the same time.

“For now, the situation here is still under control ... Egypt is also executing the curfew from 7pm to 6am and the closing of business premises from 5pm to 6am,” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

He added that the Egyptian government had also ordered the closure of all universities and schools from March 15 until further notice.

“Some universities have taken the initiative to create online learning to complete the syllabus,” he said.

Ahmad Muazz also advised his colleagues to adhere to the advice and circular issued by the Malaysian Embassy in Cairo and to take precautions at all times.

The embassy, in a recent statement, said it is constantly monitoring developments related to the Covid-19 positive cases in Egypt, which saw 609 people infected and with 40 deaths as of yesterday (March 29).

Malaysian students with Covid-19-related symptoms have been asked to immediately contact the embassy’s second secretary (Education), Rafidi Zainol on +2011 1333 0857, Mohd Yasser Abdul Ghani (+2011 5675 4445), Mohammed Tasyreef Mohamd Tarmizi (+2010 9856 9800) and Nur Zaim Mohd Nur Aldin (+010 2523 4298). The embassy also advised Malaysians in Egypt who have yet to register to do so by email: [email protected]. — Bernama