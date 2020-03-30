MCO: Public advised to be cautious to avoid snatch thieves, says Lee Lam Thye

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) at Jalan Loke Yew in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Although the movement control order (MCO) is currently in force, criminal activities such as snatch thefts are still happening.

As such, Malaysia Crime Prevention Foundation (MCPF) senior vice-chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye advised the public to always be vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

“The MCPF strongly condemns the recent snatch theft incident at a pharmacy in Klang, Selangor committing crimes during the current difficult situation is such a heinous act.

“The public is advised to always be cautious...don’t get too engrossed in something such as using mobile phones especially when queuing up to buy goods,” he said in a statement here today.

Lee also encouraged business owners to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras at their premises to help prevent and solve crime cases.

The MCPF also suggested the police to station plainclothes personnel and intensify patrols at crime hotspots in a bid to curb criminal activities and increase the security level at the areas. — Bernama