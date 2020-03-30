Disinfection exercise conducted at Johor Covid-19 red zone areas, says Fire Dept

Personnel from the fire department carry out disinfection operations at Mydin Mall in Meru March 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

JOHOR BARU, March 30 — The Johor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) today conducted disinfection operations at two red zone areas namely Kampung Sinaran Baru, Kempas, near here and Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang.

Its director Datuk Yahaya Madis said various agencies including 27 police personnel, 22 People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) volunteers, 10 Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) employees and 35 SWM Enviroment staff participated in the exercise.

According to him, the disinfectants were sprayed on the village lanes using vehicles adding that the vehicles did not enter the premises area.

“The disinfectant spraying was carried out by SWCorp and SWM Enviroment while JBPM was tasked with the decontamination process. PDRM and Rela took care of security control,” he said when met after the operation at Kampung Sinaran Baru, here, today.

“I hope the villagers will cooperate and will not go out (during the movement control order). Stay away from the prohibited areas. We will make sure the areas where they get their essentials goods are safe and sanitized,” he said.

He added that the areas to be disinfected were selected based on needs and information received from the district officers and district health offices.

Both villages had recorded relatively high number of Covid-19 infection cases. — Bernama