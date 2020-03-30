Covid-19: Sanitisation exercise at six red zones begins today, says Zuraida

Personnel from the fire department carry out disinfection operations at Mydin Mall in Meru March 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — Public cleaning and sanitisation works began today at six areas identified as red zones, namely Lembah Pantai, Petaling, Hulu Langat, Seremban, Johor Bahru and Kluang, as part of efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19, Housing and Local Government Minister (KPKT) Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said.

She said the operations involve the disinfection of road equipment, public facilities, public markets, sidewalks, transportation hubs and People’s Housing Projects (PPR) in red zone areas.

“The ministry is urging local communities in these areas to cooperate to ensure the sanitisation works are carried out smoothly.

“The ministry will be responsible for the (sanitisation) exercise in public areas while for private premises, sanitisation works must be carried out and the cost borne by its owners,” she said in a statement today.

Zuraida went down to the ground to inspect the exercise today, monitoring work done at the Al-Falah mosque at Kampung Sungai Ramal Dalam in Kajang and the Jalan Othman Public Market in Petaling Jaya.

KPKT, through the Fire and Rescue Department, the agency leading the exercise, and Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) have been given the responsibility to carry out the public sanitisation works.

Zuraida said local authorities in all states and districts will also be doing similar works with the first phase to involve red zone areas while the second will see disinfection works being carried in stages in orange zones (20-40 Covid-19 cases recorded) nationwide. — Bernama