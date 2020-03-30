Covid-19: Kubang Pasu Red Crescent produces face shields for healthcare workers

Health workers in protective suits are seen at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at KPJ Damansara Specialist Hospital in Petaling Jaya March 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JITRA, March 30 — The Kubang Pasu chapter of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRCS) has taken the initiative to produce face shields for the use of healthcare personnel in Kedah and Perlis involved in combating the Covid-19 pandemic.

Project coordinator Saiful Munir Abidin said the effort came about when there was a realisation that there was a shortage of equipment faced by front liners who were in direct contact with patients.

“This is a small gesture on our part to support healthcare workers. We began by looking at social media for methods to produce face shields and our first phase of production began on March 24. We were successful in making and distributing 500 units of face shields to Hospital Tuanku Fauziah (HTF) in Perlis, and Hospital Sultanah Bahiyah (HSB) in Alor Setar, as well as several health clinics.

“For phase two, a total of 1,360 units were made and delivered to seven hospitals comprising HTF, HSB, Hospital Kulim, Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim (HSAH) in Sungai Petani; Hospital Kuala Nerang, Hospital Jitra and Hospital Yan, as well as several health clinics,” he told Bernama here today.

Saiful Munir said the Kubang Pasu chapter would continue to produce face shields in preparation for the possibility of more Covid-19 cases, and depending on funding too which would be used to purchase the required materials.

“As such, we hope the public will continue to support our efforts by contributing to the Kubang Pasu chapter’s CIMB bank account (800 651 9343),” he said. — Bernama