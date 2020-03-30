Covid-19: Disinfection operation intensified nationwide, says ministry

Personnel from the fire department carry out disinfection operations at Mydin Mall in Meru March 30, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 — The disinfection operation to curb the spread of Covid-19, which was previously carried out at several high-risk areas, was today intensified with massive operations nationwide.

The operation, entrusted to the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), is one of the approaches adopted by the government to break the chain of infection, other than the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

As early as 9 am today, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), together with local authorities, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Health Ministry as well as other government agencies, cooperated to begin the disinfection operation at selected areas nationwide.

The operation was carried out in various methods, including the use of fire engines to spray the Covid-19 disinfectant and manual-spraying.

The JBPM’s Hazardous Materials Unit (Hazmat) in the capital today focused its disinfection of public areas on several key locations, including the Istana Negara and Bukit Damansara.

In Kelantan, a total of 110 personnel from the state Hazmat and various other agencies carried out a similar operation at the Pengkalan Chepa Prison, Kota Bharu Teachers’ Training Institute campus and around Kota Bharu, which is a Covid-19 red zone in the state.

Other areas in the state which were disinfected included Pasar Tok Guru, Cabang Tiga Pengkalan Chepa and Pasar Siti Khadijah.

In Perlis, the state JBPM, Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp), Kangar Municipal Council, Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) and state Health Department targeted their disinfection operation on the Kuala Perlis Ferry Terminal, markets and bus stations.

In Kedah, today’s disinfection operation was carried out at flats, supermarkets and other public areas around the Kuala Muda and Kota Setar districts, which are seen as likely to have a higher chance of a virus outbreak compared to other districts.

In Johor, the state conducted its joint disinfection at the main roads of villages in two red zone areas — Kampung Sinaran Baru, Kempas; and Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, Kluang.

In Pahang, the districts of Kuantan and Jerantut were the focal points of the first public sanitisation in the state and it was carried out by 120 officers and personnel, with the Pekan district set to undergo disinfection tomorrow.

In Terengganu, about 40 officers and personnel from various state agencies carried out a similar operation around Kuala Terengganu City, including the Pasar Besar Kedai Payang, Gong Pauh Wholesale Market, Kuala Terengganu City Council Bus Stop, financial institutions and several major supermarkets.

The operation was also focused on the residential quarters, mosque and madrasah areas in Kampung Kubang Bujuk, where about 300 people, including their families, are housed and are undergoing voluntary quarantine.

In Penang, the operation was carried out in stages, with the first phase involving Covid-19 orange zone areas in the Seberang Perai Tengah and Timur Laut districts, with no area in the state yet to be categorised as red zone.

In Negri Sembilan, state JBPM director Hamdan Ali headed the sanitation operation in the Seremban district, which has the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state.

The operation was also focused on housing areas and public gathering places like Panchor Jaya in Ampangan; Taman Desa Orkid; Taman Sri Pagi, Taman Desa Melor and Taman Desa Anggerik in Senawang.

In Selangor, two Covid-19 hotspots — Petaling Jaya and Sungai Ramal Dalam in Kajang — were the main focus of today’s operation and it involved a 56-man team headed by state JBPM assistant operations director Hafisham Mohd Noor. — Bernama