Claims that Raub folks cannot leave homes from noon today are false

Police personnel inspects a vehicle at a roadblock in Subang Jaya on Day Two of the movement control order March 19, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUANTAN, March 30 — Claims that the people of Raub are not allowed to leave their homes after noon today during the movement control order (MCO) period are false, police said today.

Raub District Police Chief Supt Kama Azural Mohamed said police never issued the statement either on the social media or in a media statement.

“So, claims that Raub police have restricted movement outside the home to five hours from 7am allegedly due to the ‘festive’ atmosphere here are untrue.

“The claims that there was congestion in Raub are also untrue because since the MCO was imposed on March 18, there have not been any complaints of traffic congestion,” he said when contacted here today.

Kama Azural urged the public not to panic and spread such information on the social media as it could cause uneasiness among the people.

He said since the MCO was imposed, the people of Raub have given their full cooperation and the rate of compliance in the district was at 97 per cent, which was among the highest in Pahang.

The MCO was imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 and Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin recently announced it would be extended until April 14. — Bernama