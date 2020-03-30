18 stray dogs caught to prevent spread of rabies in Sibu

SIBU, March 30 — Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has caught 18 stray dogs along Jalan Sentosa, Salim here today following the confirmation of the death of a five-year-old girl on March 26 was caused by rabies infection.

SMC chairman Clarence Ting said the dogs would be temporarily placed at the council depot for sampling, while the operation to be intensified within a radius of between five and 10 kilometres along the street.

“The council will catch dogs roaming the streets regardless of whether they are licensed or not to prevent the spread of the rabies infection. Dog owners should not let their dogs running loose on the street.

“I am very disappointed with dog owners who leave their dogs unattended. Some of them keep their dogs inside the compound while they go out to work but once they are home they simply release the dogs,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He also described the death of the girl, identified as Abbiera Mia Alexson, by rabies infection as very sad case as the country currently battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

As such, Ting reminded all dog owners in the city to keep their dogs within their courtyard to protect them from contracting rabies if they were to roam outdoors and then bringing the disease home.

He said owners must keep their eyes on dogs’ behaviour and to prevent their children from playing with their dogs to avoid being attack or infected by rabies. — Bernama