Sarawak names 13 premises as quarantine centres for Covid-19 patients

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) in Sri Hartamas March 22,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUCHING, March 29 — The state government has identified 13 premises throughout the state as quarantine centres for persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases, Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said today.

He said these premises have fulfilled the conditions as stipulated by the federal health ministry as quarantine centres.

The centres: Public Health College (Kuching); Institut Kemahiran Islam Malaysia Sarawak (IKMAS) (Kuching); Petronas Games Village (Miri); Kemuyang Youth Camp (Sibu); Kolej Kejururawatan (Sibu); Stadium Tertutup (Limbang); Dewan Suarah (Limbang); Stadium Tertutup (Lawas); Rumah Temuai (Kapit); Institut Pembangunan Desa (INFRA) Sarawak (Kota Samarahan); National Institute of Public Administration campus (INTAN) (Kota Samarahan); and Rumah Rehat (Simanggang).

The State Youth and Sports Centre at Tun Ahmad Zaidi Road has been turned as a temporary screening centre for Covid-19.

“Since March 21, this centre has registered 1,771 cases and took 642 samples.

“A total of 17 cases have been confirmed positive at the centre,” he added at a press conference after chairing SDMC meeting.

He appealed to those who have been in close contact with positive Covid-19 cases to come to the centre for screening.

“It is very important for them to be screened to determine if they are either tested positive or negative,” he said.

Uggah, who is also the deputy chief minister, said beginning tomorrow all food contribution from non-govermental organisations (NGOs) are to be delivered to the state Welfare Department.

He said the department will then forward them to the targeted recipients.

“This is to discourage a big crowd from going out unnecessarily,” he stressed, adding that he thanked the NGOs who have given their donations towards the healthcare frontliners.

Uggah said SDMC also decided today that all workers from offshore oil and gas companies including foreigners are must undergo a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine before they are allowed to return to work at the oil platforms and oil rigs.