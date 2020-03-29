MCO: KL cops add four more roadblocks in city

Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks to reporters at the police roadblock set up near the Serdang Hospital, March 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Four more roadblocks have been mounted in two districts here to ensure further public compliance of the movement control order (MCO).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said with the four additional roadblocks, there are now 56 in total in the city.

“The four roadblocks will be mounted in the Dang Wangi and Brickfields districts to ensure public compliance as we want people to stay at home. We want the public to understand this and to let us (police) do our job,” he told reporters during a monitoring visit at the police roadblock set up near the Serdang Hospital here.

Meanwhile, 43 individuals, including 19 foreigners aged 20-50 have been arrested in the city so far for flouting MCO directives since it was enforced on March 18, Mazlan said.

Of these, 13 have been charged in court while nine more have been sentenced,” he said, while warning that stern action awaits those who flout the order. — Bernama