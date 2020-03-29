In Penang, vendors now deliver fresh vegetables and meats direct to homes

Zaihim Enterprise staff head out to make a delivery from the Taman Tun Sardon Wet Market in Penang March 26, 2020. — Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 29 — If you’ve run out of fresh ingredients here, you can now avoid going shopping altogether as vendors and even farms have started delivering vegetables, poultry, meats and other groceries directly to your doorstep.

Since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented on March 18, some vendors have reported drops in orders from restaurants and hotels.

Butcher Abdul Rahman Kachi Mydin gets down to business at the Taman Tun Sardon Wet Market in Penang March 26, 2020. — Sayuti Zainudin

One of them, Abdul Rahman Kachi Mydin, said they supplied beef to hotels on the island and Seberang Perai but these have fallen due to the MCO.

“Since we have five runners to do the deliveries, we decided to deliver direct to individual customers during this time when people cannot come out,” he said.

The vendor, who operates a beef stall at the Taman Tun Sardon market, said the number of delivery orders has increased over the last week, reaching around 200 a day now.

This was because his delivery service covered everything available in the market.

“I don’t only deliver beef; whatever the customer wants, I will try to source for it here from the other stalls in the market and deliver it,” he said.

He said this sometimes included dry ingredients such as curry powder and spices, bread, vegetables and seafood.

He said his delivery service was a way to help people stay home and avoid entering crowds around the market.

“We deliver everywhere on the island, even Batu Ferringhi and Balik Pulau and we charge very minimal delivery fees of between RM3 and RM5,” he said.

Butcher Abdul Rahman Kachi Mydin prepares the day's orders at the Taman Tun Sardon Wet Market in Penang March 26, 2020. — Sayuti Zainudin

Customers can call or send WhatsApp messages to his number 012-4141032 and place their orders after 3.30pm each day.

“We will take orders every afternoon and arrange for delivery the next morning,” he said.

He said all products he delivers are halal, especially the chicken and beef, and the service is available daily except for Tuesdays.

Over at the Cecil Street market, Kok Peng Poultry is also providing delivery service for orders of chicken.

The stall operator, Joline Dion, said they have four riders who used to deliver chicken orders to restaurants and hotels.

“Many restaurants are closed and we don’t have many orders but we can’t tell our riders to stay home because they need to make a living to support their families,” she said.

So, the stall started sending out WhatsApp messages informing clients that they are now delivering to individuals in their homes.

“We only charge a minimal delivery fee to pay our riders and this way, customers don’t have to come to the market to buy chicken too, we will send them out,” she said.

She said she received calls from the elderly who had no transport to go to the market; some also lived in Bayan Lepas so she decided not to limit the area of coverage.

“We deliver to any part of Penang island, those poor old aunties, they can’t come out because there’s no one to drive them now, so we will send to them,” she said.

The stall will take delivery orders in the mornings and arrange to send these out either on the next day or the day after that.

“We have over 100 orders per day so sometimes we could not deliver all on the next day and have to arrange to send it out on the day after,” she said.

Customers can call 0124299535 (Peng) or 0194465686 (Kok) to place their orders.

Over the last week, more Penang vendors are jumping on the delivery bandwagon as more WhatsApp messages offering their services are shared.

Audi Farm in Balik Pulau is delivering vegetables and fruits from its farms at RM5 per packet of vegetables of about 250gm.

The farm also offers chicken and delivery is made every Wednesday. The farm can be contacted at 012-406 9099 (Cindy) or 012-459 2009 (Joanne) or email: [email protected]

Other vendors offering grocery delivery services are:

1. Vegetables, frozen food, eggs and groceries

Delivery on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

016-445 3338 (Tan) or 016-4528935 (Kent Lee)

2.MS Vegetables and Groceries

Free delivery for minimum order of RM30

017-5923106

3. Jelutong Fresh Chicken

Order time: 10am - 10pm

Next day delivery: 11am - 2pm

016-4311592 (Tan)