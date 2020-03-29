Avoid cemetery visits for Qing Ming, Wee says amid Covid-19 outbreak

MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has urged the Chinese community to call off its plans to undertake Qing Ming this year due to Covid-19. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong has urged the Chinese community to call off its plans to undertake Qing Ming (Tomb-Sweeping Festival) this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As the festival falls on April 4 this year, it coincides with the extended movement control order (MCO) which runs on until April 14.

“In order to effectively prevent the spread of Covid-19, we sincerely request all Malaysians to stay home and break the chains of infection,” he said in a Facebook post.

Though the Ayer Hitam MP said many hope the battle against the pandemic will end soon, nonetheless preparations must still be made for the worst.

“Regardless of our racial and religious background, we must be united and cooperate with the government during this very difficult and critical time, in hopes of finally being free of the pandemic.

“I would like to urge the Chinese community to work with the government by paying homage to our ancestors at home, according to the practice of your own religious belief,” Wee said, adding the festival can be carried out next year, once the pandemic has passed.

He also thanked the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia, religious organisations, and the respective management bodies for cemeteries, for answering the government’s call by urging the public to observe Qing Ming in a different way.

Other community leaders who have called upon the public to not visit their ancestral graves for Qing Ming include Malaysian Buddhist Association president Seck Jit Heng, and the Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia president Tan Hoe Cheiow.