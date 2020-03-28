Wanita PKR leader says govt must ensure efficient delivery of economic aid to public

PKR's Voon Shiak Ni says people have been asking her on how they can register to be eligible for the aid and how they will be given the cash handouts. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 28 — PKR National Women vice head Voon Shiak Ni today urged the federal government to ensure an efficient transport system is in place so that all economic aid announced by the government can reach the people and ground effectively.

She said people have been asking her on how they can register to be eligible for the aid and how they will be given the cash handouts.

“What are the agencies that are in charge of processing all these financial aids and packages for the people?” she asked when commenting on the RM250 billion people-centric stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday which is aimed to protect the people, support the businesses and strengthen the economy to weather the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

Voon also asked what is the system and the operation that is in place to handle all these cash handouts to the people.

“There are pleas from especially our longhouse folks in Sarawak who are facing difficult times for the past 10 days and no aid has reached them yet during the imposition of the movement control order.

“How are these financial aid going to reach the rural areas?” she asked.

Voon said the rescue plan of RM250 billion is better than expected, saying that it is a generous sum of money being rolled out to help and support people to cope with the current situation.

“We credit the government for such huge efforts but then again strict measures and a transparent system need to be in place to ensure all the aid and assistance can reach the people and ground effectively,” she added.