Residents under lockdown in Johor call for understanding, prayers

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock on day five of the movement control order (MCO) at Jalan Loke Yew in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, March 28 — Do not think negatively of us!

That was the outcry of several residents from Kampung Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, whom had to undergo the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) which was entering its second day today.

Their feelings were expressed on the Kumpulan Simpang Renggam’s Facebook Page, which wanted negative perceptions and prejudices to be stopped pertaining allegations that they did not comply with the MCO before EMCO was implemented.

Instead, they urged those who gave negative commentaries through the social media to pray together with them for the best in facing the test that God had given them.

A resident, Nor Aslina Paradi, 41, from Kampung Parit Penghulu, which was under EMCO and situated near Bandar Baharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid, noted that the authorities had been helping to keep them safe and providing them with the right information.

“I would like to call upon everyone out there, please do not be prejudiced against us because we are complying with the restriction. Please give us the morale support so that we can better stand the test from God,” she said when contacted by Bernama today.

Nor Aslina, who was a tailor and wheelchair-bound, said that her family’s daily necessities and food supply were declining and claimed that no food supply assistance was made available thus far.

The EMCO, which began yesterday and was expected to end on April 9, involved 3,570 locals residents, comprising 650 families. — Bernama