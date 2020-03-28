Minister: Nearly 400 MCO violators arrested in last 48 hours

A sign indicating the designated lane for frontliners is seen at a roadblock in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Nearly 400 arrests were made during the last 48 hours for flouting the movement control order (MCO), said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said despite repeated reminders for people to stay at home, many individuals still went out to exercise and perform Friday prayers.

“Yesterday, there were cases of residents from a gated community, flouting the directive by going out in groups to jog.

“Actions were taken against them as the MCO applies to all,” said Ismail Sabri who is also Defence Minister at a news conference today.

Elaborating further, Ismail Sabri said the authorities also detained 116 individuals who were performing Friday prayers at five different mosques.

“Police also have identified laluan tikus (rat routes) used by foreigners to illegally enter the country during the enforcement of the MCO,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said since the enforcement of the MCO until March 25, police had opened 393 investigation papers on the sale of fake face masks online, involving RM3 million in losses.

He said online scam cases also on the rise which included phone calls with regards to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) withdrawal scheme.

“Please don’t entertain calls from unverified sources. For the EPF withdrawal, please get the information from the EPF and follow their instructions,” he said. — Bernama