MCO: Social Welfare Dept offices to be turned into food collection centres

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PUTRAJAYA, March 28 — Social Welfare Department (JKM) district offices will be turned into food collection centres for items donated by non-governmental organisations (NGOs) during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it was aimed at reducing movement to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“Many NGOs have come forward and they are distributing food items from house to house and the government is thankful for their concern.

“However, to reduce movement during MCO, we cannot allow them (NGOs) to go out arbitrarily,” he said after chairing the Special Committee of Ministers on movement control order today.

As such, the government is advising NGOs to send food donations to JKM offices in their respective districts.

Ismail Sabri explained that the food supplies and donations will be distributed by the People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to the target groups. — Bernama