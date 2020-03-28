MCO: Man gets 12 months’ jail after ramming in traffic cop

Shah Alam district deputy police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol said the 32-year old wireman was charged after he was detained on March 20 following the offence. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, March 28 ― A man was sentenced to 12 months in prison by the Magistrate’s Court, here, today, for violating the movement control order (MCO) after ramming his motorcycle into a traffic policeman.

Shah Alam district deputy police chief Supt Ramsay Anak Embol said the 32-year old wireman was charged after he was detained on March 20 following the offence.

“The traffic policeman had his ribs broken and sustained wounds on his lips and leg after the man crashed into him.

“During the incident, the man was not wearing a helmet, and he was detained under Section 307 and 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 7 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020,” he said in the statement yesterday. ― Bernama