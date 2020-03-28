Eight more Covid-19 cases reported in Sarawak, says state health director

People are seen wearing face masks to protect themselves against the new coronavirus in Kuala Lumpur March 15, 2020. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUCHING, March 28 — Sarawak registered another eight Covid-19 positive cases as at noon today, bringing the total number to 118, state Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing has said in a statement.

He said seven of the cases are being treated at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one at Sibu Hospital.

Dr Chin said 94 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 were also reported today.

He added 33 of the PUI cases are from Sarikei Hospital, SGH (33), Miri Hospital (17), Bintulu Hospital (10), Sri Aman Hospital (2) and one each from Mukah Hospital and Sibu Hospital.

“Since January 11 to March 26, the cumulative PUI cases in Sarawak are 1,077, where 1,031 of them involved Malaysian citizens, 25 China nationals, 13 Indonesians, two Vietnamese, two Pakistanis and one each involved nationals of Thailand, Canada, Australia and Japan,” he said.

He said 118 of the 1,077 PUI cases have tested positive for Covid-19, 898 tested negative and 61 others are awaiting laboratory test results.

Dr Chin said 578 people are now under a stay-home notice, 347 under a home surveillance order and 269 have been released.

He said an individual who is placed under home surveillance must comply with the conditions stipulated under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases 1988 Act.