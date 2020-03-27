Covid-19: Govt to prioritise domestic investments to drive employment, says PM

A live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the special Covid-19 stimulus package is seen on a television in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The government will focus on domestic investment activities that have high multiplier effects and the capacity to sustain employment, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

To this end, the Prime Minister said the government has identified several small projects worth RM2 billion such as upgrading roads and schools in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as cleaning of worship houses and police stations.

In addition, he said the government will also increase tourism facilities that will benefit G1 to G4 Classes of contractors.

The government will also carry out small projects costing RM2 billion as announced in the previous economic stimulus package set for implementation in April 2020, he said when presenting the People’s Centric Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) today.

These projects include implementing infrastructure projects in Felda schemes and others worth RM600 million, repairing dilapidated schools costing RM350 in Sabah and Sarawak and RM150 million, and repairing homes under the Hardcore Poor Housing Programme.

“The government will also continue the implementation of all the projects allocated in the 2020 Budget, including the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, Mass Rail Transit (MRT) Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya line (MRT SSP) or MRT 2, and the National Optical and Connectivity Plan.

“This is in line with the government’s focus in ensuring sustainable economic growth,” Muhyiddin said. — Bernama