Authorities say 183 vagrants checked for Covid-19, 52 moved to temporary shelter in KL

The homeless can still be seen everywhere around the Kuala Lumpur city centre March 21, 2020, on the fourth day of the movement control order enforced to control the spread of Covid-19. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — A joint-government operation for the vagrant and homeless community in Kuala Lumpur yesterday found 183 individuals loitering in several areas of the city centre.

A total of 72 officers from various agencies such as Yayasan Kebajikan Negara (YKN), Federal Territory National Welfare Department (JKM), Police, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), Malaysia Red Crescent Society and Alam Flora were deployed to Masjid India, Masjid Jamek, Segi College, Kotaraya, Bangkok Bank and Masjid negara from 11pm to 3am this morning.

According to a report received by Malay Mail,authorities screened the health of the homeless community.

Those checked were 168 Malaysians including 17 women as well as 15 foreigners including four women.

Fifty-two of them have been taken to a temporary shelter for the homeless while the rest were let off.

“The process of Screening and Selection of the homeless's placement was done by YKN and JKM.

“A total of 42 homeless men were sent to the Homeless Transit Center located in Jalan Pahang.

“A total of 10 homeless people have been placed at the Anjung Singgah.

“A total of 131 homeless were released by JKM and YKN and warned not to be vagrants to prevent covid-19 transmission,” said the report.

On March 21, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the National Security Council would lead an operation to move some 500 homeless people identified in Kuala Lumpur to a temporary shelter.