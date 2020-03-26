Still no info on remaining Malaysians from Sulawesi tabligh congregation, MOH says

Health Director-General Datuk Noor Hisham Abdullah said authorities are still seeking out the remaining Malaysians who attended a mass religious gathering in Sulawesi. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, March 26 — The authorities are still seeking out the remaining Malaysians who attended a mass religious gathering in Sulawesi, Indonesia, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

Only 11 of them had returned and were found in Tawau, Sabah, five days ago trying to enter via a boat. About 80 to 100 Malaysians were believed to have attended the 2020 World Ijtimak Asian Zone event held last week.

“We still have no information apart from those in Tawau,” the ministry’s director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a media briefing here.

MORE TO COME