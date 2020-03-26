Covid-19: Sailors cannot sign off or on in Malaysian ports

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — All sailors, regardless of nationality, are not allowed to sign off or on at any Malaysian port, to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In a notice to ship owners, shipping agents, skippers, sailors, port authorities, recognised bodies and the maritime industry, the Marine Department Malaysia (JLM) announced that the action was exempted if a sailor on board the ship required a medical evacuation or already had explicit symptoms of Covid-19 and received the confirmation of JLM on the approved port.

A crew-change activity due to such matters is only allowed if the ship involved was operating not in compliance with the Safe Manning Document requirement and only a Malaysian crew is allowed to sign on.

In addition, for medical evacuation, the ship owner, captain or agent must contact the Maritime Communication Centre (Puskom) via +603-3169-5233/5201 to arrange a suitable port of evacuation. — Bernama