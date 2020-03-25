Wanita PKR leader tells politicians to stop visiting hospitals and medical relief centres

Voon said now is not the time for politicians to make an appearance at hospitals, as well as other medical sites. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 25 — PKR national women vice head Voon Shiak Ni today urged state politicians not to visit government hospitals and medical relief centres in order to protect themselves from contracting the Covid-19.

She said it is not appropriate for politicians to conduct any programmes, such as making visits to the hospital, so that they could be seen on the ground.

“This is not the time for the appearance of politicians at sites and I do not think anyone expects your presence, either,” Voon said in a statement today.

“You not only expose yourselves to risks of contracting Covid 19, but you may spread the virus as well.

“At the end of the day, you may fail the government's efforts and all our efforts to observe the 14-day restricted movement order to contain the pandemic.

"While you are asking people to stay at home, you should do the same. Encourage people to face the challenges from your home via twitter and the like and work from home,” Voon added.

She said press conferences should also be arranged via video conferencing or through press statements emailed to the media organisations to reduce the risks of exposure of media crew and journalists.

She also advised the public to not share voice recordings on Covid-19 from unverified sources as it could trigger more panic.

Voon cited a case last week where a voice recording was widely shared on social media telling the public that Batu Tiga Bazaar would be placed under lockdown and warned people to avoid the area on a reason that one of the pork sellers there tested positive for Covid-19.

“This kind of news is not true,” Voon, whose law firm is located at Batu Tiga Bazaar, said.

She urged public to be more responsible in their efforts to face the Covid-19 pandemic together and not to aggravate public fear.